UNION GAP, Wash. — Yakima County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Amy Yarger, who works in the division that prosecutes felony sexual assault cases, has been accused of repeatedly groping a 36-year-old man and making unwanted sexual advances toward him at the bar of Sea Galley in Union Gap earlier this year.
Court documents obtained by KAPP-KVEW, including the police incident report, witness statements and the man's own testimony, detail what happened and why he felt compelled to report it, despite telling police he didn't want to pursue criminal charges.
The man told police in those court documents that he took issue not only with the prosecutor’s repeated and unwanted sexual advances, but the fact that she prefaced those advances by telling him — unprompted — that she was a deputy prosecuting attorney, letting him know she had both power and authority.
In a letter addressed to Yarger’s boss, Yakima County Prosecuting attorney Joe Brusic, the man said it was partially that knowledge of her place within the judicial system that kept him frozen in place during the incident. He said he was also aware of their respective differences and how they might be perceived by authorities.
“She is a Caucasian female; things wouldn’t of turned out favorably for me a Hispanic male if I made any attempt to get her off me,” the man said.
It started around dinnertime on Jan. 31, 2023, when the man went to the bar of the Sea Galley in Union Gap to catch up with his best friend. He said Yarger entered with another man and took the seat directly next to him.
“She immediately offered to buy me and my friend shots, at which time I let her know that wasn’t necessary,” the man said.
The man reportedly told police she ordered the shots anyway and drank hers with her face inches from his while she licked the shot glass in what he describes as “a terrible attempt of invoking a provocative act.”
According to court documents, the man drank his shot to be polite and began speaking to him in Spanish. He said he and his friend frequently transition back and forth between English and Spanish and there wasn’t a particular reason they were having a conversation in Spanish at that time.
However, the man said in his letter to Brusic that their speaking in Spanish appeared to offend Yarger, who interrupted them to let them know that she also spoke Spanish.
“Amy began to ramble in gibberish and finished by informing me that was her Spanish,” the man said. “Naturally, I was offended. I shared that my ancestors hail from Spain and so it was only natural for me to know and use Spanish.”
According to the letter, Yarger’s male companion attempted to redirect the conversation by asking what part of Spain he was from and he answered that he was from the northern region, thanked them for the shot and said that he was just looking forward to enjoying the evening with his friend.
“Amy followed that up by asking who had invited my ancestors here, as if to imply I was somehow here illegally or only her ancestors were welcomed,” the man said. “I responded with a rhetorical, who invited your family here? I don’t believe the Native people invited any Europeans over.”
In court documents, the man said it was at that point that the inappropriate touching started, with her touching and rubbing her hand on his upper thigh. He reportedly told police he kept pulling away in an attempt to get her to stop, but also to avoid causing a scene, but she just moved her hand back each time.
The man said Yarger’s companion eventually became so upset, he left the restaurant and Yarger behind. He said she became bolder, moving closer to his stool and rubbing her breasts against his arm.
In his letter to Brusic, the man said it was at that point where he told her it was apparent that she was in search of a hookup, but that he was happily in love with his girlfriend. However, he said that didn’t stop her advances and he froze.
“For one, I have been made aware of her standing within the judicial system,” the man said. “Secondly, she is a Caucasian female. Things wouldn’t of turned out favorably for me a Hispanic male if I made any attempt to get her off me.”
The man described entering into something like a trance as the unwanted sexual advances continued and staring at all the bottles displayed on the wall in front of him. He said he was thinking about his girlfriend and how it was best for him to just accept what was happening to him.
Court documents show it wasn’t until a waitress and the bartender noticed her touching him and his uncomfortability that they intervened, placing an empty barstool between the two and telling Yarger to stop. According to witness statements, she almost left without paying the bill, but the waitress was able to bring her back and get her tab paid. Restaurant staff reportedly tried to call her a cab, but she refused and eventually left.
“One of the waitresses looked at me and said, ‘You were just sexually assaulted,’” the man said. “I was in shock. I made light of the situation because I didn’t know how else to react.”
The man said he was afraid of telling his girlfriend what had happened and that he’d just sat there as everything happened.
“I texted a good female friend of mine and my younger sister, as if suddenly aware of the gross atrocities women are subjected to on a much more regular basis,” the man said.
In his letter, the man describes driving home replaying the events of the night and how he came to the decision that he couldn’t not report what had happened.
“Too many people fall victim to institutionalized racism and discrimination at the hands of ignorant people in positions of power,” the man said. “How can the public trust the institution set in place to protect them if these institutions allow for people such as Amy to hold those key positions of power?”
As of Monday, it remains unclear if Yarger will face criminal charges. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
