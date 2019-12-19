Court: Washington state lawmakers subject to records act

Washington State Administrative Office of the Courts

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) -- The Washington Supreme Court has ruled that the Public Records Act fully applies to state lawmakers.

The justices made their ruling Thursday in a 7 to 2 decision.

They had heard arguments in June on the appeal of a case that was sparked by a September 2017 lawsuit filed by a media coalition.

The coalition led by The Associated Press argued lawmakers have been violating the law by not releasing information like sexual harassment reports, calendar entries and other documents.

Lawmakers have long argued they are not subject to the law passed by voters in 1972.