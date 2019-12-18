Crews put out fire at Hermiston City Hall

Umatilla County Fire District 1

UPDATE: Umatilla County Fire District 1 says the fire is out. Damage is "very limited" and no one was injured.

Smoke appears to have originated inside the HVAC units. The cause is under investigation.

HERMISTON, Ore. -- Firefighters responded to a fire at Hermiston City Hall Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after 4 p.m., Umatilla County Fire District 1 said crews are doing an interior attack at the City Hall building on North Second Street and East Gladys Avenue.

The fire district said there is heavy smoke inside. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

East Gladys Avenue is closed at the scene.