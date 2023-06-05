KENNEWICK, Wash. - One person was shot Sunday night by law enforcement officers after they attempted to carjack a person near the Columbia Center Mall in Kennewick.
Authorities said it happened just after 8:30 p.m. Officers with the Kennewick Police Department spotted a stolen vehicle and began chasing the driver, according to information from the Benton County Sheriff's Office.
The driver was suspected of commiting an armed robbery and they were also wanted in connection to a stolen vehicle that had happened earlier Sunday.
Authorities said the driver of the stolen vehicle was on Columbia Center Boulevard when they crashed the car onto the lawn of the Bank of America near Quinault Avenue near the mall.
Authorities said the driver then got out of the car and began running towards the mall with a gun in their hand.
The suspect then tried to carjack another vehicle and threatened to use their gun, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. A deputy got to the scene at that moment and that's when shots were fired, authorities said. It is not yet known if the suspect fired at the officers at this time.
The suspect was hurt and taken to a nearby hospital. Their condition is not yet known.
No one else was hurt and the Special Investigations Unit has been contacted to take over the investigation.
As of 9 p.m., Columbia Center Boulevard is closed both northbound and southbound between Canal Drive and Quinault Avenue. The mall parking lot has also been closed to traffic. The road is expected to open soon, once the investigation is complete.
More information is expected to be released at a later time.
