KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Special Investigations Unit has released new details behind the shooting of a carjacking suspect in Kennewick on June 4.
According to information released by SIU, authorities have identified the man shot by law enforcement as Jeffrey Reeder, 31, of Kennewick.
Authorities with the Kennewick Police Department and Richland Police Department began chasing a stolen vehicle just after 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 4. Authorities previously said they believed Reeder was involved in an armed robbery and car theft earlier and began chasing him near Columbia Center Boulevard.
At the time, authorities said Reeder was behind the wheel of a stolen Audi, drove through the Burlington Coat Factory's parking lot and entered Columbia Center Boulevard. Authorities said he was driving the wrong way by entering the northbound lane while going southbound at a high rate of speed. It was then that authorities said he tried to cross the median and get into the correct southbound lane but ended up in the grass on the southeast corner of the Bank of America lawn near Quinault Avenue.
Authorities said they saw Reeder then get out of the car and run toward the other side of the US Bank building. As law enforcement began to close in on him, authorities said Reeder tried to carjack a driver in the parking lot and threatened them with a handgun.
Benton County Sheriff's deputy Elias Perez chased Reeder as he allegedly tried to carjack the random driver. According to investigators, Deputy Perez saw the gun in Reeder's hand and that's when the deputy shot Reeder with his patrol rifle.
Authorities said several law enforcement officers gave first aid to Reeder at the scene, but he later died at a nearby hospital.
The Benton County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Perez has been a member of the department since 2014. The shooting at this time remains under investigation.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.