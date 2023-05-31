KPD: 11 firearms were stolen from Kennewick vehicles in May

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) said 11 firearms were stolen out of vehicles in Kennewick in just one month. The new crime surge, police said, is a huge concern as illegal weapon possession and crime soars in the community.
“We don't want firearms getting in the hands of the wrong people,” said Sgt. Chris Littrell with the KPD.
The KPD wants to encourage firearm safety and proper storage, after they’ve received an influx of reports of stolen guns. This could be contributing to increased gun violence and illegal weapon possession in the City of Kennewick.
“A lot of the violent crimes that we see in our community, when we investigate those, where we're able to recover the firearms, oftentimes they're stolen firearms,” said Sgt. Littrell. “If our citizens can do their part by keeping their firearms locked up, it really helps us at keeping the community safe.”
If you are looking to keep a gun in your car, he suggests either keeping it on your person, or locked up in a safe.
“Make sure that if you have your firearm, you keep it on you. If you are going to put it in your vehicle, consider mounting some kind of a safe in your vehicle,” suggested Sgt. Littrell.
He wanted to encourage vehicle prowl safety. By locking cars up, it prevents criminals from accessing valuable or dangerous belongings. He said by locking doors, you become a less vulnerable target for people who are vehicle prowling.
“To prevent vehicle prowls from happening, oftentimes, criminals are looking for unlocked cars, easy targets to gain access to oftentimes,” said Sgt. Littrell.
Gun thefts are not entirely uncommon, but 11 in just one month is concerning for the department.
Gun owners may also face charges if a stolen gun is used in a crime, unless they report the theft of a gun within five days of knowing it was taken. If your firearm is stolen, don’t forget to report it.
Rylee Fitzgerald joins the KAPP/KVEW team as a multimedia journalist as her first job in journalism after graduating college. She graduated from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University with a degree in Journalism and Media Production in May 2022.
She started her journalism career at Hanford High School in Richland where she spent four years on the Falcon Report broadcasting team. She is an ardent writer and is typically found hunched over her computer writing either her novel, or a news story. With her love for writing, and her high school experience in broadcasting, nothing made more sense than to continue studying journalism in college.
Rylee finished her degree in just three years as an ambassador for the communication college, a producer for a Cable 8 Productions series, a camera operator for CougVision, and an MMJ for Murrow News 8. She spent a summer as a news intern at our sister station, KXLY, in Spokane before her senior year at WSU.
Rylee was born and raised in Tri-Cities, and eagerly comes back home after finishing college. She has a lot of pride for eastern Washington, as it’s the only place she’s ever called home.