Shredding charges and embracing new beginnings in Mental Health Court

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Therapeutic Mental Health Court of Benton and Franklin Counties marked a significant milestone Thursday morning as it celebrated the graduation of three individuals from its program. Antonio Aranda, Steven Greenwald and Elizabeth Reyes successfully completed the intensive Mental Health Court Program.
Therapeutic Courts, overseen by Benton County, provide intensive support and resources for individuals who have committed crimes that necessitate assistance instead of incarceration. These specialized courts, including Adult Drug Court, Veterans Court and Mental Health Court, regularly hold graduation ceremonies to recognize and honor those who have completed their respective programs.
As the Mental Health Court graduates bid farewell to the program, there was a mixture of sadness and laughter among everyone involved.
"It's just an honor to be here with those three—we talked about this in staffing, kinda reminded me of the Wizard of Oz, in an odd-sort of way, that when Dorothy left, she left with three, you know, the cowardly lion, the tin man and the scarecrow, and she just really came to appreciate them and rely on them, and how sad it was she had to leave them. Well, this case, I didn’t know whether to use this analogy because I can’t figure out a way that I don’t come out being Dorothy," remarked Judge James F. Bell, with Benton County District Court
Part of the graduation ceremony involved the symbolic act of shredding the former charges that led the graduates to the Therapeutic Court in the first place. This act signifies a fresh start and a chance for these individuals to leave their past behind.
Stephen Greenwald
Judge Bell explained that Stephen Greenwald was a stress-free participant in Adult Drug Court. He said he was highly educated, enjoyed working with alpacas, could cook, play music and write.
Judge Bell said Greenwald was the person who seemed like he needed this program the least, and yet, he got the most out of it and gave so much back. Judge Bell said Greenwald was ready to start the program, never looked back and it didn’t even look hard to him.
Greenwald said he was far from done. He said he wants to live life with a purpose.
While the program is at least one-year long, the graduation took place right on Greenwald’s 364th day in Mental Health Court.
“I see you as a lighthouse,” expressed Judge Bell.
One person said to Greenwald that he didn’t just shred his charges, he took his life back.
According to Judge Bell, Aranda had been getting into trouble for a lot of years, and ended up in a loop of going in and out of jail. Most people in the Mental Health Court program were hesitant about letting him in, believing he wasn’t going to change. His first offense took place in 1992, as a juvenile.
They finally gave him one chance, and ever since that moment, he embraced it. Now, he has a sense of direction with tools and doors to enter.
He’s been trying out new things, ones that people can take for granted, like handing out Halloween candy to kids, or going to see a movie in a theater, or owning prescription glasses.
Judge Bell said he was wandering aimlessly for 30 years, which is most of his life. He went from someone who no one respected, not even himself, to a leader.
He explained that in Aranda’s exit-essay, he had written the greatest goal he’d ever read in Mental Health Court: ‘To not forget what it took for me to get to where I am right now.’
“You were given a second chance, and these are the tools,” Aranda said. “Use it!
Judge Bell said that Reyes had a brightness about her. He said she exudes wonderfulness and positivity. But, he explained that she cried all the time.
He read out her exit-essay. In it, she explained that she was living a series of days that ran together with no end in life, and walking through life with a wish no longer to be.
After joining Mental Health Court and going through the program, Reyes explained that she has a life with support from everyone around her, she’s left an abusive relationship, calls herself a phenomenal mother and her confidence has skyrocketed.
She said that she wants to change the world, and she knows that she will.
“It has changed my life, it can change yours,” said Reyes, talking about the program.
The Therapeutic Mental Health Court of Benton and Franklin Counties extended heartfelt congratulations to Tony, Steven, and Ely for their achievement.
Rylee Fitzgerald joins the KAPP/KVEW team as a multimedia journalist as her first job in journalism after graduating college. She graduated from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University with a degree in Journalism and Media Production in May 2022.
She started her journalism career at Hanford High School in Richland where she spent four years on the Falcon Report broadcasting team. She is an ardent writer and is typically found hunched over her computer writing either her novel, or a news story. With her love for writing, and her high school experience in broadcasting, nothing made more sense than to continue studying journalism in college.
Rylee finished her degree in just three years as an ambassador for the communication college, a producer for a Cable 8 Productions series, a camera operator for CougVision, and an MMJ for Murrow News 8. She spent a summer as a news intern at our sister station, KXLY, in Spokane before her senior year at WSU.
Rylee was born and raised in Tri-Cities, and eagerly comes back home after finishing college. She has a lot of pride for eastern Washington, as it’s the only place she’s ever called home.