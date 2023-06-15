Rylee Fitzgerald and Spencer Bodine report.

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Therapeutic Mental Health Court of Benton and Franklin Counties marked a significant milestone Thursday morning as it celebrated the graduation of three individuals from its program. Antonio Aranda, Steven Greenwald and Elizabeth Reyes successfully completed the intensive Mental Health Court Program.

Therapeutic Courts, overseen by Benton County, provide intensive support and resources for individuals who have committed crimes that necessitate assistance instead of incarceration. These specialized courts, including Adult Drug Court, Veterans Court and Mental Health Court, regularly hold graduation ceremonies to recognize and honor those who have completed their respective programs.

Shredding charges and embracing new beginnings in Mental Health Court

Multi Media Journalist

Rylee Fitzgerald joins the KAPP/KVEW team as a multimedia journalist as her first job in journalism after graduating college. She graduated from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University with a degree in Journalism and Media Production in May 2022. She started her journalism career at Hanford High School in Richland where she spent four years on the Falcon Report broadcasting team. She is an ardent writer and is typically found hunched over her computer writing either her novel, or a news story. With her love for writing, and her high school experience in broadcasting, nothing made more sense than to continue studying journalism in college. Rylee finished her degree in just three years as an ambassador for the communication college, a producer for a Cable 8 Productions series, a camera operator for CougVision, and an MMJ for Murrow News 8. She spent a summer as a news intern at our sister station, KXLY, in Spokane before her senior year at WSU. Rylee was born and raised in Tri-Cities, and eagerly comes back home after finishing college. She has a lot of pride for eastern Washington, as it’s the only place she’s ever called home.