RICHLAND, Wash. - A suspected car thief is on the run after smashing two patrol vehicles and racing away from law enforcement in Richland Sunday morning.
It happened just after 8 a.m.
A Richland officer on patrol spotted a black Cadillac Escalade parked on the sidewalk next to the Walmart located on 2800 block of Duportail Street. The Escalade had been reported as stolen and the Richland Police Department said it was believed the vehicle was connected to vehicle prowls that had been reported in the area.
The officer called for backup from the Benton County Sheriff's Office and the West Richland Police Department.
When officers approached the driver's side, the found a man in his 20s - 30s sleeping in the driver's seat. Another officer put down spike strips in front of the vehicle while police vehicles were placed around the stolen vehicle. When the driver woke up, he then put the vehicle into gear and began smashing the police vehicle behind him and the patrol vehicle in front of him. He was then able to get enough room to drive away.
Officers then followed the driver at a distance, but said they did not pursue the suspect due to pursuit laws. The Cadillac was found abandoned a short distance away, according to officers.
A short time later, Richland Police received a call about a stolen vehicle in the area of where the Escalade was found abandoned. Police said they believe the same suspect broke into a nearby garage and stole the vehicle inside. The vehicle is described as a white 2023 Hyundai Palisade. Investigators said that vehicle was last spotted in the area of Road 68 in Pasco.
If you see the vehicle or recognize the suspect's photo, call for help immediately at 509-628-0333.
