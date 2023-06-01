KENNEWICK, Wash. - 12:16 p.m. - According to information from law enforcement on the scene, the suspect was spotted by an officer who was looking at a stolen car. According to Cmdr. Jason Kiel with the Kennewick Police Department, the suspect then ran from the scene. The officer reported the suspect then pulled out a gun and ran into the apartment complex.
Authorities said more backup is on the way.
11:30 a.m. - Several law enforcement agencies are gathered at a Kennewick apartment complex as police search for a wanted person.
Authorities are currently attempting to talk with the person, who is in one of the apartments not far from Highlands Middle School.
Tri-Cities SWAT, Kennewick Police Department, Pasco Police Department, Richland Police Department, West Richland Police Department and other agencies are at the scene.
We have a crew there and will bring you more information as it develops.
