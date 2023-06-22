FRANKLIN CO., Wash. - Sheriff Jim Raymond informed the people of Franklin County he has taken legal action against the county auditor and some of the county commissioners.
Sheriff Raymond filed the papers Thursday and provided the documentation on the Franklin County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
On Friday, June 16, Sheriff Raymond stated that his purchasing card that was provided to him by the county had been suspended and that the Auditor's Office seized money from his wages.
The amount in question is $21.47.
Sheriff Raymond said the situation is much more than just about the money. He said he is posting everything about the situation on the FCSO Facebook page in an effort to stay transparent with taxpayers and keep them informed about what is happening. He said the attacks against the sheriff's office need to stop.
"Let me be clear. I will not be controlled by the malicious actions, being undertaken by rouge [sic] out of control Franklin County Auditor," Sheriff Raymond stated in his initial Facebook post.
Franklin County Auditor Matt Beaton confirmed Sheriff Raymond's card has been suspended, but said he was handling the matter internally until Sheriff Raymond's public social media posting. Beaton said while the card is suspended, it does not stop the sheriff from conducting sheriff's office business. Beaton said it does not impact the sheriff's office budget and that anyone else who has a purchasing card will not be affected. Beaton said the card will be reactivated once the $21.47 in question is resolved.
"It is no secret that Sheriff Raymond does not respect the Auditing function or the professional personnel that commits their careers to work, not to mention his intense dislike for me," Beaton stated on a Facebook post from Sunday, June 18. The auditor then provided all of the documentation, including emails sent between the sheriff and other county officials.
What is being debated
According to emails that were obtained from the auditor's office, Sheriff Raymond attended a hearing panel for the Criminal Justice Training Center in Tukwila on February 27 and February 28. Two dinner meal receipts showed up on his purchasing card, one for a restaurant named Elmer's for $51.66 ($41.66 + $10 tip) and the other for Applebee's for $41.81 (31.81 + $10 tip).
The auditor's office said employees are allowed to spend $36 (including tips) on dinner meals using the County PCard. According to the County PCard policy, if an amount is over, the employee will be responsible for the excess amount. Employees are also not allowed to tip in excess of 15%, according to the PCard policy.
To stay within the policy, Sheriff Raymond's bills could not go over a total, including tip, of $36. His Elmer's bill was $5.66 over the initial approved amount and the tip of $10 was around 24% of the total bill. To stay within the tipping policy, Sheriff Raymond should have tipped only $6.50. If he had tipped according to the policy, he still would have been responsible for $12.16 because the total bill would have been over the allotted amount.
His bill for Applebee's was under $4.19, which is in line with the policy, however, his $10 tip was around 31%. This was more than double allowed by the tipping policy. To stay in line with the tipping policy he should have tipped $4.77, which in total, would have made him responsible for $.58.
Communication between Sheriff Raymond and the Auditor's Office
The following statements that are made in Italics are directly copied from the provided emails in their original form.
May 16, 2023
On May 16, Ryan Brimacombe, who is an accounting supervisor with the Franklin County Auditor's Office, sent an email to Sheriff Raymond, explaining the overage amounts and asked the sheriff to make a payment to Franklin County for $21.47. The auditor's office got that amount from $15.66 from Elmer's and $5.81 from Applebee's, the amounts on each check he was over the allotted amount per the county's policy.
May 23, 2023
On May 23, Sheriff Raymond sent Mike Gonzalez, who is county administrator for the Franklin County Board of County Commissioners, Franklin County Sheriff's Office Civil Captain Sheryl Brunk and Tim Anderson, who is an accounting supervisor for the Franklin County Auditor's Office an email. The subject was titled "Per Diem or actual Receipts." It was a photo with a message from Sheriff Raymond:
The email message simply said: "You choose."
May 26, 2023
It appeared Brimacombe's email did not get a response from Sheriff Raymond and the amount went unpaid. On May 26, at 12:07 p.m., Brimacombe sent another email to Sheriff Raymond, asking for the matter to be settled. He wrote:
"Hi Sheriff Raymond, Friendly reminder to please reimburse the County $21.47. Thank you, Ryan"
At 2:45 p.m., Sheriff Raymond responded to Brimacombe's email writing:
"Not happening. No need to send me friendly reminders. All my travel and meals is done by receipt not per diem."
At 3:23 p.m., Brimacombe sent a response to Sheriff Raymond writing:
"Sheriff Raymond, What policy is the section highlighted in your email coming from? As stated in the policy below any amounts charged to the card above the per diem amount are the employee’s responsibility. Yes, receipts are fine but only up to the per diem amount. If you don’t adhere to the PCard policy we will need to inactivate your card. If I am misunderstanding some policy please let me know. Thanks, Ryan"
At 4:03 p.m., Sheriff Raymond responded to Brimacombe:
"Again I don't care about the county policy. I submitted actual receipts. The county policy covers per diems not actual business receipts. I'm done with this nonsense. Do what you have to do and ill react to your move. Although kinda foolish. I didn't put in for per diem. I submitted actual business receipts. Just you and others trying to pound a square peg in a round hole. Maybe you can talk Beaton into take on your cause to the commissioners."
At 4:08 p.m., Tim Anderson, who is an accounting supervisor with the Franklin County Auditor's Office, responded to Brimacombe after getting Sheriff Raymond's latest response. He wrote:
"He has stated his intentions. I think we can stop with the back and forth and proceed as necessary (e.g., go to Commissioners). Thanks, Tim Anderson"
At 4:15 p.m., Sheriff Raymond also added a reply to his and Brimacombe's email thread stating:
"I'd also suggest you don't diactivate my PCard"
At 4:17 p.m., Brimacombe forwarded the email chain to County Commissioners Clint Didier, Rocky Mullen and Brad Peck. It was copied to Auditor Matt Beaton, Tim Anderson and also Sheriff Raymond. Brimacombe wrote:
"Commissioners, How would you like us to proceed? Thank you, Ryan"
At 4:40 p.m., Sheriff Raymond responded to Brimacombe, Anderson, Beaton and Commissioners Didier, Mullen and Peck, writing:
"Commissioners I'd suggest you leave this one alone. By the way Ryan I don't work for the Commissioners nor your boss."
June 15, 2023
At that point, the email chain provided stops until Thursday, June 15. At 8:59 a.m., Ryan Brimacombe sent an email to Sheriff Raymond. He also copied Auditor Matt Beaton and Tim Anderson. The email stated:
"Sheriff Raymond, We will deduct $21.47 from your paycheck next week. Doing so will allow you to keep your pcard activated. If you would like to pay by check instead please do so by noon on Tuesday. Otherwise we will proceed with deducting from your paycheck."
The email also contained an explanation of RCW 42.24.115, which states that any charges against the charge card that were not allowed shall be paid by the official or the employee by check, money, or salary deduction. According to the Washington State Legislature, state law also states:
If, for any reason, disallowed charges are not repaid before the charge card billing is due and payable, the municipal corporation or political subdivision shall have a prior lien against and a right to withhold any and all funds payable or to become payable to the official or employee up to an amount of the disallowed charges and interest at the same rate as charged by the company which issued the charge card. Any official or employee who has been issued a charge card by a municipal corporation or political subdivision shall not use the card if any disallowed charges are outstanding and shall surrender the card upon demand of the auditing officer.
Sheriff Raymond responded to Brimacombe's email at 9:06 a.m. writing:
"You will not. It is unlawful for you to do so without my consent. I will file a civil complaint against you and the county. No one is authorized to pull anything out of my wages without my consent."
At 11:31 a.m., Daniel Stovern, who is chief civil deputy and county risk manager for Franklin County, wrote an email to Accounting Supervisor Brimacombe, warning him about revoking Sheriff Raymond's PCard if the $21.47 is withheld from his salary. He wrote:
Ryan, Per our conversation, the I called to see if the Sheriff was provided lunches on this trip, and he was. To be clear he never attempted to be reimbursed for lunches. As to the remaining 21 dollars RCW 42.24.115 allows for a salary deduction if the amount not allowed following an audit is not repaid before the billing is due and payable. I am not sure when that bill is payable, but if you are past that point I would caution against revoking his PCard if he does have it withheld from his salary because then there would no longer be disallowed charges outstanding, as required by the statute. Thanks, Daniel Stovern Chief Civil Deputy County Risk Manager Franklin County
At 11:36 a.m., Brimacombe wrote to Rosa Gomez and Paola Mendoza, telling them to proceed with the salary deduction. Tim Anderson, Auditor Matt Beaton, Teresa Alvarez and Jeff Vuckhard from the Auditor's Office were all copied on the email. It said simply:
"Please proceed in deducting the $21.47 from Sheriff’s payroll. Thanks. Ryan"
At 11:39 a.m., Sheriff Raymond wrote to Daniel Stovern, Ryan Brimacombe, Mike Gonzalez, Commissioner Clint Didier, Commissioner Brad Peck, Auditor Matt Beaton and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office Command Staff the following email:
"Ryan You will provide an electronic copies if your unlawful withdrawal from my personally owned funds against my approval. Furthermore you will provide me whom authorized the withdrawal of my personally owned moneys. I demand the names of those authorizing these illegal actions which deprive me of my financial ownership. Let me clearly state to you again. You nor anyone else can lawfully pull money from my county paycheck without my authorization. I do not give you or anyone else authorization to do so. Silly malicious games by the auditor office are foolish. Understand that I have nearly nine years of documents showing the malicious and unlawful attacks upon the Office is Sheriff concerning this topic. But again just another attack by fools."
At 2:18 p.m., Civil Captain Sheryl Brunk, who is with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office was made aware of what was going on and responded to Sheriff Raymond with the following email:
"Sheriff, Looking at the Meal section under the Per Diem Policy instructions (see attached highlighted area ) it states “ Meals exceeding per diem must be explained in the “exceptions” box on the travel form and approved by the department head.” This exception is easily explained as “This was the most suitable restaurant nearby to be able to eat and return home the same day without incurring additional hotel expenses to the county” I am not sure why this was not brought to our attention beforehand but wanted you to be aware of what it said. Sheryl"
At 2:23 p.m., Sheriff Raymond wrote a reply to Brunk, stating:
"Yeap I know that but people want to be blind with ill get you sheriff. I'm also not a county employee. I'm a elected official whom conduct business on behalf of the people. Not a book worm or bean counter. Not subject to county employee policy We will explain it in small claims court"
June 16, 2023
On June 16 at 3:30 a.m., Sheriff Raymond wrote to Mike Gonzalez, who is county administrator for the Franklin County Board of County Commissioners, Daniel Stovern, Franklin County Prosecutor Shawn Sant and Auditor Matt Beaton. He copied Brunk on the email stating:
"Mike Gonzalez Here is the email we were discussing earlier RE per diem. You are advised that no one has lawful authority to take any funds out of my pay without my express permission. A elected county auditor has no lawful authority to place liens against another elected official.
Daniel Stovern/Shawn Sant You are my legal representation. I’m and elected official not a county employee. The county nor its employees or other elected have the lawful authority to withdrawal any amount of money out of my payroll without my express permission. I suggest that this mess have a legal review undertaken. In fact I insist that you get a court order blocking these malicious and rouge actions being undertaken by the Franklin County Auditor and his agents. If it’s too much for you all. Send the mess to the attorney generals office for review"
At 8:45 a.m., Auditor Beaton forwarded the message on to Tim Anderson leaving just his name, "Matt" as if signing off on the forward. Beaton then forwarded it to Ryan Brimacombe at 12:47 p.m. and signed it "All the best" then his email signature.
At 2:54 p.m., Auditor Beaton sent an email to Jeff Burckhard, who is the director of Audit Services for Franklin County. He copied Anderson and Brimacombe on the email:
"Jeff, I appreciate everyone’s attempts to resolve this matter professionally. Jim Raymond has responded with twisted facts, misunderstanding of laws, threats of personal legal consequences, and even taunted Auditor staff and the County Administrator with a troubling photo. I was sorry to see last night he took to social media with confused and untrue claims. Mr. Raymond has sent long rambling emails that are at times incoherent attempting to conflate his having to personally repay disallowed expenditures as an attack on the Sheriff. Whether $20, $200, or $2000 in accounting the auditor has to audit the policies and laws. I was confused when he insisted we send this travel policy dispute to the Washington State Attorney General. The matter is straightforward and covered clearly in policy and law. When the PA’s chief civil deputy reviewed the law and informed Jim of his opinion, Jim still didn’t agree. He then responded by directing a public employee in the Sheriff’s Command staff, to file a malicious public records request against Franklin County asking for 8 years of travel records. I understand he has done this same thing when he doesn’t get his way with other departments. His attempts to conflate his personal liability no matter how small with his official duties is not legitimate just because he keeps saying it over and over. Jim owes this money personally. We have no choice under RCW 42.24.115, included here for your records but to act but suspend your card use electronically. Given the facts and conduct in this case, the Commissioners will have to decide if Jim’s participation is appropriate in the future. Government charge cards are a convenient way, but not the only way to expend the budgets determined by the Commissioners. They are a privilege and not an entitlement that allows the expenditure of public money preaudit. That is why the law is so strongly written."
The email included again a description straight from the Washington State Legislature on RCW 42.24.115.
At 4:35 p.m., Tim Anderson sent FCSO Civil Captain Sheryl Brunk a message that included Sheriff Raymond's emails from June 15. He copied Auditor Beaton, Mike Gonzalez and Sheriff Raymond on the correspondence. It stated:
"Hi Sheryl, Thank you for your email. Matt forwarded the email string below to me to see if this would solve our current problem. Thank you for finding this bullet point within the Franklin County Travel Instructions. I was hopeful that this was within the travel policy and would resolve the current issue. It does not appear your office noticed this until now based on your email to the Sheriff asking why we had not brought this to your office’s attention. We have asked the Sheriff in recent emails what policy allows him to exceed the per diem hoping that he would provide us with the information to allow this per diem excess. We have pointed out what we think is wrong, but we always welcome County staff and elected officials to point out things in policy/law to us in case we made an error in judgment. The Sheriff has not indicated any policy and/or law that we are misinterpreting. Unfortunately, those instructions, dated January 1, 2020, do not hold the same weight as the policy approved by the Commissioners. The policy that the Sheriff’s travel would have fallen under was approved on September 1, 2020, via Resolution 2020-184, thus after the date of those instructions. The instructions should have been modified to the policy’s standards. As mentioned though, policy holds more credence than instructions on a form created by the Auditor’s Office to help implement the policy. The Commissioners pass policies and the Auditor’s Office audits those policies. The instructions should have been revised previously and we are now working on making the appropriate revisions to the instructions. An exception to the meal per diem is something that the Commissioners could consider, if deemed prudent, upon revision of the travel policy. It is clear from the travel policy that no exceptions are granted for exceeding per diem. The policy states in Section 6.1 that “If a traveler utilizes a County Pcard to pay for any food or drink items they will not receive per diem for that meal, and must submit an itemized receipt and credit card receipt showing the total spent using the card. Any tip provided will not exceed 15% and will not result in a reimbursement exceeding the GSA meal rate. Reimbursements are limited to the lesser of GSA scheduled per diem or the receipted Pcard amount.” Also, in Section 7.3, the policy states “Meals or incidentals acquired through a Pcard which are in excess of the appropriate GSA rate will only be reimbursed up to the allowable reimbursement. All additional amounts will be the employee’s responsibility per the County’s Pcard 2 policy.” In fact, in both cases of Pcard usage that is in question, the tip was over 15% and the total was above the GSA rate. The above regarding meals in the travel policy is in contrast to the lodging section of the policy, which states, in Section 7.2, “Lodging costs exceeding the maximum GSA allowable rate may be authorized by an approving official when they determine it is most cost advantageous to the County.” Under Section 1.0 of the policy, “Elected Officials are considered “employees” for the purpose of this policy which acknowledges that they are not generally considered employees. Unfortunately, at this point, we have inactivated the Sheriff’s Pcard and plan to recover the money owed to the County via payroll deduction during the next payroll. Of course, the Sheriff will still be able to travel and submit for per diem reimbursement outside of Pcard usage as budgets are still in place. He will need to submit travel forms indicating the per diem claimed along with all required supporting documentation. The Sheriff’s Pcard can be reactivated, if desired by the Sheriff, with the Commissioners’ approval. Thanks, Tim Anderson"
At 6:34 p.m., Sheriff Raymond wrote an email to Civil Captain Sheryl Brunk, Auditor Matt Beaton, Mike Gonzalez, Commissioner Brad Peck, Commissioner Clint Didier, Tim Anderson, Daniel Stovern, Commissioner Rocky Mullen and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office Command Staff:
"Sheryl after consultation with the county prosecutor. He advises that I will need to get a Visa card in the name of the Franklin County Sheriff. Billling to be directly sent to our Office until this matter can be assigned out to an outside attorney to represent me. Interference of the Sheriff and Sheriff Office business is questionable at best. This corrupt and obstructive behavior by the Franklin County Auditors Office will not be tolerated Furthermore the withdrawal from my personal wages by the auditors office needs a court order without my permission. Supeona the records of withdrawals from my payroll with out expressed permission. And who conducted the withdrawals. The auditor is sadly mistaken when his employees or commissioners consider the Office of Sheriff as a County employee They apparently don't know how to read the State Constitution or the RCWs pertaining to the Office of Sheriff. Furthermore get with Commander Conners. Have him begin to develop a press release on this issue. I will be back in the office Tuesday and after consultation with legal. Will call for a press conference calling out these unlawful rogue actions by the Franklin County Auditor. Also pull all my travel and business expenses from 2015 thru 2023 to show my practices with public resources. Also gather all the emails from all person taking part of this boondoggle. Finally beings, Tim Anderson has chimed in. Let me place him on notice. Tim Anderson you are not authorized nor have the authority to seize funds from my personnel money or payroll account."
June 17, 2023
Sheriff Raymond sent an email to Accounting Supervisor Tim Anderson. He copied Brunk, Auditor Beaton, Mike Gonzalez and Prosecutor Shawn Sant:
"Mr Anderson You have no authority to shut down the Office of the Sheriff financial instruments. Of this Office. Furthermore you have no authority or legal right to seize funds from my payroll. When I return to my Office next week I will be filing claims towards you and the County and it’s involved elected. I’m advising you to retain all correspondence reference to who directed you to shut off an elected Sheriff budgetary instruments. Also who directed you to seize my personal funds from my personal acct without a lawful court order. Sheriff JD Raymond"
June 20, 2023
On Tuesday, June 20, Director of Audit Services Jeff Burckhard sent the following email to Auditor Matt Beaton:
"I just confirmed with Ryan at customer service at Umpqua that Jim Raymond’s card is blocked as requested and Sheryl Brunk’s card is active. Her last charge was on June 9 with no attempts decline. The last four of her current card, 5955. Both the sheriff and Sheryl are administrators on their cards and for their office. They can also call and confirm their card status. Jeff A Burckhard Director of Audit Services"
Sheriff Raymond takes legal action
On June 22, Sheriff Raymond wrote a post on the Franklin County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. He said he filed a notice of claim against Auditor Matt Beaton, Accounting Supervisor Tim Anderson, Accounting Supervisor Ryan Brimacombe, Commissioner Clint Didier, Commissioner Rocky Mullen and Commissioner Lowell (Brad) Peck. He filed the preliminary papers of a lawsuit based on two claims:
- The unlawful taking of his personal property. This stems from the deduction for the amount of $21.47 from Sheriff Raymond's salary. The amount is what Sheriff Raymond went over when he bought two dinners while at a panel hearing near Seattle in February of 2023.
- Auditor Matt Beaton restricted his rights under the 1st Amendment to engage in speech and debate on Auditor's Office matters.
For Claim #1, Sheriff Raymond said on June 20, he was sent an email by Accounting Supervisor Tim Anderson that $21.47 was being deducted from his paycheck. Sheriff Raymond said the Auditor's Office did it despite his protests and that the expense was "directly related to my official duties as the elected Sheriff of Franklin County." He said the Auditor's Office also deactivated his PCard which interfered with his duties as an independent elected official of Franklin County.
For Claim #2, Sheriff Raymond accused Auditor Matt Beaton of using the Franklin County Auditor Matt Beaton Facebook page to "disparage me as a citizen and as the Elected Sheriff of Franklin County." Beaton then turned off the comments on the posts, which stopped people, including the sheriff, of posting comments in response to Beaton's posts. Sheriff Raymond said Beaton frequently changes the purposes of the Facebook site between an official county auditor's page and his personal campaign site.
Sheriff Raymond is seeking damages in the amount of $24,999.00.
Sheriff Raymond said his move to take legal action has nothing to do with $21.47. He said the Office of the Sheriff should be free of government interference and that independently elected county officials are not required to follow the same rules as other elected county officials. The sheriff accused the Board of County Commissioners and the Office of the County Auditor of obstruction for the last two years. In his documentation, he stated he charged one dinner to Franklin County while at the panel hearing, in the amount of $51.66, then drove home during the night to avoid the expense to the county of a hotel stay. He also said he tipped the server more than the 15% allowed because "Let's also not forget we are in a post-COVID era where many restaurants now have mandatory minimum tips that do not always go directly to the person providing the service."
However, according to the information provided by the Franklin County Auditor's Office, Sheriff Raymond charged two meals during his trip to Tukwila. The first meal is the one he admitted to in his lawsuit, which is for $51.66. While Sheriff Raymond stated he should not need to follow the policy guidelines set by the Board of Franklin County Commissioners in 2020, he is using a county issued purchasing card. This policy states dinners are not to exceed $36 with tip included. The policy also states tipping cannot exceed 15%.
Sheriff Raymond ate at Elmer's in Tacoma on February 27 and his total bill was $51.66. This is $5.66 over the initial approved amount and the tip of $10 was around 24% of the total bill. To stay within the tipping policy, Sheriff Raymond should have tipped only $6.50. If he had tipped according to the policy, he still would have been responsible for $12.16 because the total bill would have been over the allotted amount.
The second meal charged to his county issued PCard was at an Applebee's in Tukwila on February 28. His bill for Applebee's was under $4.19, which is in line with the policy, however, his $10 tip was around 31%. This was more than double allowed by the tipping policy. To stay in line with the tipping policy he should have tipped $4.77, which in total, would have made him responsible for $.58.
It should be noted that neither Elmer's in Tacoma nor Applebee's in Tukwila have mandatory minimum tips as of June 22. This was confirmed by contacting both restaurants and speaking to management. Sheriff Raymond tipped by writing in the amount on each receipt.
Franklin County Travel Policy
A revised Travel Policy for Franklin County was put into place on May 19, 2020. In this travel policy, the "Purchase Card" also known as the "PCard" is approved for use and issued under the Authority of Franklin County "for the use of individual departments and/or authorized users." It also stated the county issues PCards, which may be used for expenses like a hotel, car rental, registration and other items. It stated all expenses that are paid with a PCard must have itemized receipts. The policy also stated the following:
"If a traveler utilizes a County PCard to pay for any food or drink items they will not receive per diem for that meal and must submit an itemized receipt and the credit card receipt showing the total spent using the card. Any tip provided will not exceed 15% and will not result in a reimbursement exceeding the GSA meal rate. Reimbursements are limited to the lesser of GSA scheduled per diem or the receipted PCard amount."
According to the Franklin County Travel Policy, those who have access to a PCard can use it to pay for meals and incidentals. The use of a PCard for meals requires the diner to turn in receipts for all transactions or they will be considered non reimbursable. It also stated the following:
"Meals or incidentals acquired through a PCard which are in excess of the appropriate GSA rate will only be reimbursed up to the allowable reimbursement. All additional amounts will be the employee's responsibility per the County's PCard Policy."
It also stated:
"Any expenses that are not approved on the PCard will be the responsibility of the individual incurring such cost per the County's PCard policy."
There are two things to note here. First, in the Franklin County Travel Policy provided to the public, it does not state what the GSA rates are for each meal. According to the General Services Administration (GSA) the per diem tiers for fiscal year 2023 is $59 - $79, with the standard M&IE (meals & incidental expenses) rate at $59. In studying the information provided by the Franklin County Auditor's Office, it was found the Franklin County M&IE is at a total of $79:
- $18 for Breakfast
- $20 for Lunch
- $36 for Dinner
Second, the approved amounts according to the GSA rates for Franklin County does not mean a PCard holder cannot spend more. It simply means the county will only pay up to the GSA amount and whatever is left is the responsibility of the PCard holder, according to the Franklin County Travel Policy.
We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it is made available.
