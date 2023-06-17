GRANT CO., Wash. - Update - Sunday, June 18, 2023 The North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit has released more information about a fatal shooting that happened at a campground at the Gorge Amphitheater Saturday night.
Two people were killed and three others were hurt.
Authorities said officers responded to the campground just before 8:30 p.m. At this time, details are limited, but authorities said one person was arrested at the scene. Authorities have not released information on a motive, if the people knew one another or what led up to the shooting.
"Beyond Wonderland", the festival that was hosting concerts Saturday night, has canceled all performances on Sunday.
“Due to the incident that took place in the overflow camping area last night, we regret to inform you that Day 2 of Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge has been canceled,” Beyond Wonderland said. “We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the local authorities and staff who acted quickly to manage the situation. Our heartfelt thoughts and condolences go out to the family, friends, and all those affected by this tragic event.”
The Grant County Sheriff's Office has handed the investigation over to the NCWSIU. The officer who was involved in the shooting has not been identified. The victims and the suspected shooter have not yet been identified by authorities.
Previous Story:
The Grant County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting near the Gorge Amphitheater.
Authorities said the shooting happened at one of the campgrounds. Several law enforcement and first responder agencies were called to the scene just after 9 p.m. Saturday.
The sheriff's office confirmed the shooter has been taken into custody, however, they have not yet released information if anyone was hurt or how many victims there were.
The concert venue is holding a sold-out event this weekend, called "Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge." Authorities confirmed the shooting happened at one of the surrounding campgrounds and not the concert venue.
This is a developing story. We will update you with more information as it is made available.
