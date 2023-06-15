Yakima man identified in homicide investigation in Benton County Erin Wencl Erin Wencl Author email Jun 15, 2023 Jun 15, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Benton County Sheriff's Office Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - A Yakima man was identified as the person who was shot and killed at a Benton County weekend party.According to information released by the Benton County Sheriff's Office, Jesus A. Contreras Chacon, 20, died after being shot in the back.Authorities said they believed Contreras Chacon was riding in a vehicle when he was shot on June 10.Contreras Chacon and five other people were shot by a gunman while at a party in the 25000 block of North Willard Avenue in Benton City.According to investigators, there was some sort of disturbance which later led to a shooting.Contreras Chacon died after he was taken to the hospital. One other person was hospitalized in the shooting and four other victims were treated and released, according to investigators.At this time, there is no new information on a suspect or if anyone has been arrested or charged in the case.The investigation remains ongoing.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. News Oregon recalls frozen strawberries after Hepatitis A outbreak By: Morgan Huff News Hat Rock Fire exceeds 15,000 acres burned, evacuations have been lowered By: Morgan Huff Local News Wildfire outbreak triggers team response in Benton County. Here's how they did it. Alyssa Warner Entertainment Annual Wiggly Butts Poker Run taking place Saturday for the Pit Bull Pen By Rylee Fitzgerald News To avoid station closure, Yakima Fire proposes adding city EMS levy to the ballot By Emily Goodell Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Erin Wencl Author email Follow Erin Wencl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Hansen Fire devastates Webber Canyon and Kiona Wildfire outbreak triggers team response in Benton County. Here's how they did it. 'It would have been a tragedy': Yakima DV Coalition program helped child exposed to meth UPDATE: Benton Co. wildfire now at 1,000 acres, upgraded to Type 3 incident New Miss Juneteenth Queen to be crowned Friday in Pasco Latest News Ellensburg offers sports camps, library program to keep kids active during summer break Ellensburg animal rescue hosts fundraiser event Saturday to help save 'misfits' in need Hermiston School District students will no longer be paying for lunches! Oregon recalls frozen strawberries after Hepatitis A outbreak Hat Rock Fire exceeds 15,000 acres burned, evacuations have been lowered More News