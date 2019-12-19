Death of woman found along Kennewick canal ruled an accidental overdose

Photo credit: Kennewick Police Department

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department has closed the investigation of a woman found dead along Highway 240 in November.

According to Sgt. Dan Todd, 47-year-old Annette Gae Nemeth died of an accidental overdose. She was found by a fugitive on Nov. 8 on the south side of 240 between Edison Street and Highway 395. The Benton County Coroner said she had been there for at least five to six weeks.

There were no injuries or signs of trauma to her body before the cause of death was determined.

Police said the case is now closed.