Delta High School now accepting applications for class of 2024
PASCO, Wash. - Pasco's one-of-a-kind, STEM-focused high school is now accepting applications for next year.
Current eighth grade students living in the Kennewick, Pasco or Richland School Districts are eligible to apply. Prospective students must be ready to enroll in high school algebra or a higher math course upon entry. Applicants are selected through a random lottery and will be notified in early March. Students who are not selected in the lottery will remain on a wait list should any additional spots become available.
The school is hosting a pair of Family Information Nights on February 4 and 6 for parents and students who are interested. An informational presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by student-led tours of the Delta High campus.
Applications can be accessed online, and paper applications are available from middle school counselors in the Tri-Cities. You can also contact the Delta High School front office at (509) 416-7860 to request an application. Applications are due by 3 p.m. on Thursday, February 13.
If you would like more information, contact Heather Hoppe, community engagement manager, at heather.hoppe@thedeltahighschool.com or (509) 416-7860.
