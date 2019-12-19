Deputies are looking for a thief who broke into multiple cars in the Yakima Greenway parking lot

YAKIMA, Wash. - Do you know this man?

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is looking a thief who broke into multiple cars in the Yakima Greenway parking lot at Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway.

Vehicle were broken into for valuables, purses, wallets and backpacks left in plain sight. One victim found $8,000 worth of items purchased at Walmart on their stolen credit cards.

If you know the identity of the male in this photo (above), please contact Deputy Paganelli at (509) 949-8926.