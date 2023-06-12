YAKIMA, Wash. — After expressing concerns over the City of Yakima's plan for paid parking in the downtown area, local business owners have come together to propose their own solution that would leave the free two-hours spots available for visitors.
Last fall, the council approved a new paid parking system. but stalled it to give concerned business owners time to come up with an alternative. Their concerns included potentially discouraging business for people who don't want to pay for parking and the city's potential inability to enforce those parking time limits for people who stay too long.
Business owners proposed their ideas at a city council meeting Tuesday. The new proposal would leave the free parking spots alone, but increase the percentage of monthly permit parking at five city-owned lots from 30% to 60% and up the permit fee from $40 to $50 per month.
Proponents of the proposal said it would be at minimal cost to the city while still providing them with the additional revenue they need for repairs and maintenance for the city's parking lots.
When it comes to enforcement, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said with five new community service officers trained for both animal control and parking enforcement, people can expect to see more tickets being given in the downtown area.
"This is a great opportunity to tell the public we’re gonna be enforcing, so follow the limits or you’re gonna be getting citations," Murray said.
At the meeting, council members told the local business owners who made the proposal they wanted them to come back with an endorsement from the Downtown Association of Yakima board in order to better consider the proposal.
