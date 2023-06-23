YAKIMA, Wash. — After more than 20 years of setting up shop on 3rd Street, the Downtown Yakima Farmers Market is gearing up to make a permanent move to its new home just a few blocks away.

Crews have completed construction on the new Rotary Marketplace, located on West Yakima Avenue near the train tracks, which is where the market will be located from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Sunday.