YAKIMA, Wash. — After more than 20 years of setting up shop on 3rd Street, the Downtown Yakima Farmers Market is gearing up to make a permanent move to its new home just a few blocks away.
Crews have completed construction on the new Rotary Marketplace, located on West Yakima Avenue near the train tracks, which is where the market will be located from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Sunday.
Downtown Yakima Farmers Market Manager Yvette Lippert said the new space will provide visitors with shade to keep them cool as the weather starts to heat up and will give the market's more than 50 vendors access to on-site water and power for the first time.
"Everybody uses water in some capacity to keep their produce from wilting and so being able to have that available, without having to go in the ground and really deal with a lot of stretching to get to it, is really quite nice," Lippert said.
This Sunday is also Kids Day at the market, where local nonprofits and businesses show up with activities and games for kids. It also marks the launch of the market's new Veggie Vallet program, where shoppers can borrow wagons to help them get their purchases back to their cars.
They’re still working on finishing up with landscaping lighting and other small projects, but the Lippert said space is ready to go for the market this weekend. She said the Rotary Marketplace was built to house the farmers market but the plan is to eventually rent it out when it's not being used for the market.
