YAKIMA, Wash. — Families in East Yakima are one step closer to having a public pool in their neighborhood as the city aims to finalize plans for an aquatic center at Martin Luther King Jr. Park by the end of the year.

Eric Silvers, one of several community leaders who have spent more than 15 years advocating for a pool on the east side of the city. He said it's not just a matter of equity, but a matter of children's safety.