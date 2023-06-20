YAKIMA, Wash. — Families in East Yakima are one step closer to having a public pool in their neighborhood as the city aims to finalize plans for an aquatic center at Martin Luther King Jr. Park by the end of the year.
Eric Silvers, one of several community leaders who have spent more than 15 years advocating for a pool on the east side of the city. He said it's not just a matter of equity, but a matter of children's safety.
"We need to make sure that the quality of life is as well on the west side as it is on the east side and we need to make sure that we continue to understand that," Silvers said.
Silvers said with the nearest public pool often miles away, kids who want to cool down during the summer months are often faced with a choice: walk for more than an hour or take two buses in the hot sun to get to a pool or take a short walk to the nearby Yakima River. He said choosing the river option is especially dangerous for the children who never took swimming lessons.
"There was a promise when they took it away in 2005 that we were going to have a pool back on the east side of Yakima," Silvers said. "We've got an understanding with the school district that we're going to be able to teach water safety and so we just now just need to have the pool.”
After 15 years of community leaders pushing for a pool, the city is working to complete the design phase of an $11 million aquatic center at Martin Luther King Jr. City of Yakima Parks and Recreation Manager Ken Wilkinson said he thinks the design offers something for everyone.
"We have some slides designed in there for a little bit more excitement," Wilkinson said. "We have the zero depth entry for people who aren't really that comfortable in water, but we also have some sprays and some lap areas for swim lessons."
The aquatic center will also include a rock climbing wall, vortex, rope swing, community room and a Ninja Cross, which provides challenging adventures for kids to navigate over water.
Funding for the project includes over a million dollars from state lawmakers, three million dollars from the city, three million dollars from the county and community donations. However, there is still a shortfall of around $2 million.
"So we'll be talking about other avenues to receive those funds, looking at other grants and sometime in the future, going out to the community to ask for contributions as well," Wilkinson stated.
The goal is to finalize the developmental design and construction drawings by the end of the year and begin construction next year. The hope is to have the aquatic center open for kids and their families by summer 2025.