Hanford sophomore brings home state title, school record and a PR for pole vaulting

RICHLAND, Wash. — Over the weekend, high school track and field teams from all across Washington state met at Mount Tacoma High School for the WIAA State Championships.
One of those local athletes brought home quite a few accolades for herself and the school. Landry Allen is a sophomore at Hanford High School. She cleared 12 feet and seven inches for the pole vaulting state championships, which won her the state title, a school record and personal best. She also got third place in the state for the high jump, at five feet and five inches.
“There were three girls in at 12’ 3, and I was the only one who made it,” Landry explained her win. “Then I went up to 12’ 7 for a PR.”
She not only got a personal best in competition, not only the best 4-A girls pole vault in the state this year, but also a school record at Hanford—one she had just beat herself this year. Previously, it was 12’ 6.
Landry is finishing up her sophomore year at Hanford High School, which means she has two more years of track and field events ahead of her. She said she does plan to keep pole vaulting, and to keep getting better.
“State went really well. I met my goals and it was really fun to be there again,” Landry said.
Her goals going into state were to win for pole vaulting, and improve from last year. Both of those, she definitely accomplished. For next year, she said she doesn’t have a specific goal in mind yet, and it depends on how the summer season goes.
Congratulations to all of the athletes who competed at the state championships this weekend. Find results of the WIAA Track and Field State Championships here.
Rylee Fitzgerald joins the KAPP/KVEW team as a multimedia journalist as her first job in journalism after graduating college. She graduated from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University with a degree in Journalism and Media Production in May 2022.
She started her journalism career at Hanford High School in Richland where she spent four years on the Falcon Report broadcasting team. She is an ardent writer and is typically found hunched over her computer writing either her novel, or a news story. With her love for writing, and her high school experience in broadcasting, nothing made more sense than to continue studying journalism in college.
Rylee finished her degree in just three years as an ambassador for the communication college, a producer for a Cable 8 Productions series, a camera operator for CougVision, and an MMJ for Murrow News 8. She spent a summer as a news intern at our sister station, KXLY, in Spokane before her senior year at WSU.
Rylee was born and raised in Tri-Cities, and eagerly comes back home after finishing college. She has a lot of pride for eastern Washington, as it’s the only place she’s ever called home.