Pasco School District follows Richland and Kennewick in free summer meals for children

PASCO, Wash. -- The Pasco School District (PSD) has followed Richland and Kennewick School Districts and will also be partnering with the 'Sumer Food Service Program for Children'. Meals will be at no charge to children 18 years of age and younger. No meals will be served at any site on June 19th and July 4th. Breakfast and lunch will be provided at the following sites:Pasco High School, 1108 N 10th AvenueJune 21-July 28, (Monday-Friday), 7:30-9; 11-12:30Aug 7-10; 14-18, (Monday-Friday), 7:30-8; 11:15-12Virgie Robinson Elementary, 125 S. WeheJune 20-July 7, (Monday-Friday), 8:30-9; 11:30-12New Horizon High School, 2020 W Argent RoadJune 26-June 30, (Monday-Friday), 8:30-9; 11:30-12:15Stevens Middle School, 1120 N 22nd AvenueJune 20-July 7, (Monday-Friday), 8:30-9; 12:15-1:00Stevens Middle School will not be providing meals on July 3rd due to holidays. Barbara McClintock STEM Elementary, 5706 N Road 60June 20-Aug 25, (Monday-Friday), 8:30-9; 11:15-12Maya Angelou Elementary, 6001 N Road 84June 20-Aug 25, (Monday-Friday), 8-8:30; 11:15-12Chiawana High School, 8125 W Argent RoadAug 7-10; 14-18, (Monday-Friday), 7:30-8; 11:15-12