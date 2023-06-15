Ellensburg animal rescue hosts fundraiser event Saturday to help save 'misfits' in need

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Josie's Misfit Ranch, a 10-acre animal rescue located in Ellensburg, is gearing up for a fundraising event this Saturday to help it continue its mission of saving dogs and cats that are discarded, mistreated or ignored because they are considered less than perfect.
"People want the perfect dog or cat and I'm here to say there's no such thing," said Marla Pugh, founder and executive director of Josie's Misfit Ranch. "Special needs animals ... if you talk to other rescues, if you talk to the local humane society, they are always more difficult to adopt."
It was Pugh's love for her dog, Josie, and the way she became a part of the family that led her to found the animal rescue and name it after her beloved pet. Josie was just an hour away from being euthanized in an overcrowded shelter when Pugh took her home.
"When I realized I could have not had her in my life, I decided I want to rescue more dogs," Pugh said.
Recognizing a dire need in Kittitas County, Pugh founded Josie's Misfit Ranch in April 2022, creating a sanctuary for dogs and cats with unique needs, whether due to medical conditions or behavioral challenges. So far, they've been able to save 94 animals.
Pugh said most of their animals come from the Yakima Humane Society, which is also in charge of the shelter in Ellensburg. The dogs and cats arrive at the ranch, located at 1501 Ellensburg Ranches Rd. in Ellensburg, for intake and an assessment of their needs.
Those with pressing medical concerns are taken to a veterinarian and may stay at the ranch until they're able to be moved to a foster home. Pugh said they currently have about 40 animals staying with foster families while they wait for their forever homes.
“I think people are very daunted by bringing one of these animals into their home, but it’s so rewarding," Pugh said. "You’re literally saving this animal's life. We can’t help an animal unless we have a foster — period.”
While many animals eventually find loving forever homes, some become permanent residents of the ranch, like Xander, who was rescued from a "backyard breeder," sent to Mikey's Chance Canine Rescue in the Tri-Cities and eventually ended up at Josie's Misfit Ranch.
“[Backyard breeding] is a huge problem here, where people are breeding dogs and they don't know what they're doing," Pugh said. "He got an eye infection and they didn't want to cut into their profits while selling him so they didn't have it treated and he ended up having that eye be so painful that it had to be removed."
Another one of Pugh's "foster fails" is Loki, who was hit by a car as a puppy, didn’t receive immediate medical treatment and was eventually found abandoned in the Yakima area. His back legs and hips healed wrong and Loki ended up with severe hip dysplasia.
"He's seen a specialist but they said because it happened so early, he's actually pretty happy and he's the last dog to stop playing fetch," Pugh said.
Pugh also ended up — somewhat accidentally — adopting a 13-year-old dog named Pepsi, who came to the rescue blind and pregnant.
"She was living in a pickup truck with a homeless man with four other dogs and she was taken in by animal control," Pugh said.
Pugh said the shelter that took her in was concerned about her having the babies due to her age and condition, so she ended up at the ranch and as a part of Pugh's family.
"She had to have multiple surgeries just because of some issues from just neglect," Pugh said. "She's doing fantastic, but her puppies probably would not have made it if they hadn't come here."
Pugh said no matter how hard they try, some of the animals don't make it. CJ, another resident of the ranch that was near and dear to Pugh's heart, had a rare and severe condition that left him unable to walk on his own and was found dumped in the Yakima area.
With the help of veterinarians at Washington State University, they were able to get CJ's legs splinted, allowing him to walk under his own power for several months. However, Pugh said in the end, the disease was too far advanced.
"His foster, however, adopted him before we had to euthanize him so that he would have a forever home at the end," Pugh said. "We have a memorial stone here for him along with all of the other misfits we've lost."
Pugh said while it hurts every time they lose an animal and they lose animal more often than most, it's what makes them different from other shelters that don't take on the more extreme cases.
"They might not survive, but they just still deserve someone to fight for them, right? To try to save them," Pugh said. "They all deserve our love."
Pugh said while providing special care to animals with unique conditions is essential, it also comes with significant expenses. She said in their first eight months of operating as a nonprofit, they racked up about $30,000 in veterinary bills.
To cover these costs, Josie's Misfit Ranch relies on donations, partnerships with local businesses and fundraising events like the upcoming Dachshunds and Friends on Parade event this Saturday.
"It's so much fun to watch the dogs in the parade, costume contest, races, and see their tricks," Pugh said. "It's just a great community event."
The Dachshunds and Friends on Parade event will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, followed by an afterparty at Cornerstone Pie. All proceeds from the event will directly support the ranch and help ensuring that every animal has a chance to find their forever home.
More information about Josie's Misfit Ranch and the upcoming fundraising event, is available on their website
