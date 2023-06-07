YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima City Council has directed staff to look into doing a feasibility study to determine whether forming a Regional Fire Authority would help better fund the city's fire services in the long run.
While the city's general fund is fine for this budget cycle, there's a projected shortfall of more than $7 million for 2025-26 and they're looking to make significant cuts now.
“It's not an easy process; we're trying to do what's best while at the same time trying to balance our revenue resources, which are extremely limited at this point," Yakima Fire Chief Aaron Markham said.
Markham said the fire department needs a steadier funding source and a way to get more revenue.
He said one way to make that happen would be to create a Regional Fire Authority with other city fire departments or fire districts that share a border with Yakima.
“What it does for a city is it changes its fundamental funding mechanisms to something that's different and more towards like, fire districts, which have their own tax base and their own funding mechanism," Markham said.
Instead of paying for fire services out of the general fund, the city — and any other agencies that sign on — would pay the Regional Fire Authority $1 per $1,000 of assessed property value
Markham said under that system, they would provide the same services at about the same cost to the city and require no additional property taxes.
However, it would be more sustainable because it wouldn't change based on how much is in the general fund or how the council divvies it up between departments.
Markham said the biggest benefit would come from a state law that allows regional fire authorities to get additional revenue by asking property owners to pay a fire benefit charge.
“[It's] based on the type of residence that you live and the square footage, whether it has fire suppression capabilities like a sprinkler system — you would get credits for that," Markham said. "The higher the hazard, the more the property owner pays in the fire benefit charge.”
Markham said a feasibility study done 10 years ago found that strategy could work, but at the time, neighboring agencies weren’t interested. He said he doesn't know at this point if that's changed.
"If a fire district is currently fairly self-sustainable and their funding mechanism is adequate, they may not be as interested in joining something bigger," Markham said.
That's why the council voted Tuesday night to have staff put out a Request For Proposal to see if any contractors have an interest in conducting the feasibility study and to contact nearby agencies to gauge their interest.
