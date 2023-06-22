HARRAH, Wash. — It’s been more than five years since 23-year-old Destiny Lloyd went missing on Christmas and was found dead on the Yakama Reservation, but her family is finally getting answers about who killed her.
Federal prosecutors have filed charges against the woman they believed killed Lloyd during a robbery in 2017 and the man they claim failed to report her murder.
According to court documents, Tahsheena Sam has been charged with first-degree murder in Indian Country and felony murder in Indian Country.
Investigators said she "deliberately, maliciously and with premeditation and malice aforethought did unlawfully kill [Destiny Lloyd] by striking her on the head with a metal tool in the perpetuation and attempted perpetuation of a robbery."
Prosecutors have also charged 33-year-old Waylon Jake Napyer with misprision of a felony in connection with the case after authorities said he knew about Lloyd's murder and failed to report it.
KAPP-KVEW reached out to the FBI about this case and received a statement saying, "While we cannot comment on the specifics of the investigation, the FBI remains committed to working cases involving violence on our state's reservations."
KAPP-KVEW also contact the U.S. Attorney's Office, which provided a statement saying, "The United State's Attorney's Office is committed to seeking justice for the victims of violent crimes that arise on the Tribal Nations and elsewhere in Eastern Washington. We are grateful for the incredible law enforcement officers and prosecutors that handle these important cases."
The jury trial for this case is set for September, but the dates could change based on delays in the case or scheduling issues with the court.
