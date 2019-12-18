News

FedEx driver shot by robber returns fire and kills him

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 11:58 AM PST

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 12:03 PM PST

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man who attempted to rob a FedEx vehicle was shot and killed Tuesday night by the vehicle's driver, who was also hit by gunfire but is recovering, police said.

The shootout in Philadelphia started around 7 p.m. when a 27-year-old man attempted to rob the driver with a gun, police Sgt. Eric Gripp said.

The 32-year-old driver was shot in the abdomen and returned fire, striking the man in the chest and back.

The man was pronounced dead at about 8:30 p.m. at a hospital, police said. The driver was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Police recovered a weapon from the scene.

Police did not provide any more details. They said the scene is secured.

 

Web Portal

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More News Headlines

News Photo Gallery

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020
Getty Images

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020

The battle for control of Congress is more than a year away but some lawmakers are already deciding not to run for reelection, setting up a few potentially interesting campaigns in the 2020 election.

Read More »
PHOTOS: Semi teeters off side of Hwy 195
Washington State Patrol

PHOTOS: Semi teeters off side of Hwy 195

A semi carrying numerous cars and trucks slid off Highway 195 near Colfax Wednesday morning and got stuck teetering over the edge above a canyon. The driver got out safe. Tow trucks are at the scene working to get the semi back on the road. FULL STORY: Semi carrying multiple cars teetering on side of Highway 195 near Colfax, driver out safe

Read More »
19 CEOs who quit or were fired in 2019
Burak K via Pexels

19 CEOs who quit or were fired in 2019

The CEO position was more volatile than ever in 2019. A record number of chief executives left their positions this year, according to a report from career tracking firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas. 

Read More »
Epic celebrity apologies
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Epic celebrity apologies

Many celebrities have found themselves in hot water over intoxicated rants, bizarre behavior or tantrums they thought were being thrown out of the public eye. Take a look at some of the most memorable celebrity apologies.

Read More »
PHOTOS: Snow across the mid-Columbia, Yakima Valley

PHOTOS: Snow across the mid-Columbia, Yakima Valley

Look at the snow all across the area!

Read More »

KAPP-KVEW Local News

This Week's Circulars