Fire crews used train tracks to get to McNary fire By: Morgan Huff Morgan Huff Author email Jun 9, 2023 Jun 9, 2023 Updated 7 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Benton County Fire District #1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BENTON CO., Wash. -- On Thursday, June 8, just after 9 p.m. Benton County Fire District (BCFD) and BNSF responded to a fire near the Oregon border. Authorities said the fire was isolated between train tracks and the Columbia River making it unreachable by vehicles. A "high rail truck" which is capable of driving along train trains transported a driver from BNSF and 10 firefighters to blaze, according to BCFD.Firefighters had equipment that allowed them to pump water from the river to put out the fire.BCFD said firefighters were able to control the fire quickly but stayed overnight to clear left over hot spots. Authorities said while the cause is unknown, it may have been caused by a passing train. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Nary Peter Benton Benton Co. Kennewick, Washington Richland, Washington Tri-cities, Washington Mcnary Levee System Mcnary Columbia River Driver Washington Oregon Morgan Huff Author email Follow Morgan Huff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular 'Literally skin and bones,' local rescue and training academy help Belgian Malinois found in Pasco Yakima grads return to their former elementary, middle schools to inspire students Honey bee season is in full buzz; fire tears through more than 100 Tri-City beehives New Kennewick thrift store has section to honor Brandy Ebanez and her unborn son City of Grandview celebrates groundbreaking for its first truck plaza Latest News Indictment alleges Trump described Pentagon 'plan of attack,' shared classified map related to military operation Fire crews used train tracks to get to McNary fire Naches firefighters extinguish first big wildfire of the season at 860 acres Yakima Valley College board, union continue to clash over faculty concerns New Kennewick thrift store has section to honor Brandy Ebanez and her unborn son More News