FOUND: Morrow Co. man with dementia taken to hospital
An update on the case of the man with dementia who went missing in Irrigon: Jose Fernandez has been found.
The Morrow County Sheriff's Office said Thursday afternoon Fernandez "has been located and transported to local hospital - we have no information on his condition at this time."
The sheriff's office said more information would be released soon.
Searches by local authorities began Wednesday evening. Family, friends and community members searched for Fernandez overnight. By Thursday morning, the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office, Umatilla PD, Boardman PD and Search & Rescue team members from Boardman and Irrigon fire districts joined Morrow County deputies in creating a grid and fanning out to look for Fernandez.
The 85-year-old has advanced-stage dementia and problems with his feet, causing him to shuffle when he walks.
