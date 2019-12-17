Police: Girl, 12, hit by truck in Richland while on sidewalk

RICHLAND, Wash. -- A 12-year-old was hospitalized after being hit by truck in Richland on Monday afternoon.

Police said the girl was on the sidewalk near Lee Boulevard and Wellsian Way when she was struck by a white pickup truck around 2:35 p.m.

The driver said he didn't see the girl as he was pulling into a parking lot and hit her, police said, adding that drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor.

The girl was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center. She will be transferred to a different hospital.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

NOTE: Police originally reported that the girl was 14.