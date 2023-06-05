REGIONAL -- Several schools in our area are celebrating good news. Here are a few highlights from our region. If you would like to submit information for this segment, email us at news@kappkvew.com.
YAKIMA
Yakima Valley College (YVC) has selected the Educational Service District (ESD) 105 as the 2023 recipient of its Distinguished Service Award.
The award provides recognition to a community member or organization who provides support to YVC and its students and the selection is made by the President's Office.
“LINK offers an inclusive learning experience, rich with opportunities to network and connect with peers on a college campus,” said ESD 105 Superintendent Kevin Chase. “Our teachers understand the need for individualized pathways and guide students with essential skills and necessary knowledge of resources, but ultimately the students play an active role in facilitating their own movement from school to past-school activities. We are very fortunate to be able to partner with YVC to offer this unique learning experience to students in our region."
Students with intellectual and developmental disabilities are given the opportunity to work alongside their peers at YVC because of the LINK program.
A ribbon-cutting and grand opening event showcasing LINK will be held on June 7 from 4 – 6 p.m. in the Yakima Valley College Skills Center, Building #32, at 116 South 15th Avenue.
“Working so closely with ESD 105 has given us the opportunity to serve our community in ways we haven’t been able to before,” said YVC Vice President of Instruction and Student Services Jennifer Ernst.
Yakima Valley College (YVC) is holding 'Express Enrollment' for those of all ages who want to continue their education. Those who are interested will be able to get enrolled for classes in Summer or Fall quarters.
The enrollment days will take place at both the Yakima and Grandview campuses. New students enrolling will have one on one assistance with the application process and starting a financial aid application. Placement tests will be offered and advisors will help with academic paths for interested students.
Express Enrollment Days provide a great opportunity for anyone interested in starting their college plans said Pedro Navarrete, interim dean of College and Career Readiness and YVC’s Grandview Campus.
“Earning your degree or certificate is a great way to give your future a boost,” Navarrete said. “By attending one of our Express Enrollment Days, you’ll get hands-on help from YVC staff so you can start working toward a degree or certificate that will open the door to in-demand, well-paying careers opportunities.”
No appointments are needed to participate in Express Enrollment Days, the dates are below:
Express Enrollment Days — Yakima Campus (S. 16th Ave & Nob Hill Blvd)
June 22 — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Deccio Higher Education Center (Building #8) - Free lunch from Garcia's Kitchen will be provided from 1 to 3 p.m.
July 20 — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Deccio Higher Education Center (Building #8)
August 3 — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Deccio Higher Education Center (Building #8)
Express Enrollment Days – Grandview Campus (500 W. Main Street)
June 21 — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Grandview Main (Building #56) - Free lunch from Garcia's Kitchen will be provided from 1 to 3 p.m.
July 19 — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Grandview Main (Building #56)
August 2 — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Grandview Main (Building #56)
SEATech Skills Center teacher Mr. Eric Matson had a surprise visit from Walla Walla Superintendent Dr. Wade Smith to announce Mr. Matson selection for Educational Service District 123 Regional Teacher of the Year award.
ESD 123 Director of Teaching & Learning Molly Hamaker-Teals oversees the Teacher of the Year program for the region. She states, “Eric demonstrates a passion for Construction Trades, the success of each of his students, and their positive impact within the community.”
“Eric is an expert in his field,” Mr. Maher said. “He collaborates with other educators in our area and across the Pacific Northwest…He has brought his years of experience in the construction industry, in manufacturing, and the private sector into his program, getting students and parents excited about possibilities in Construction Trades and beyond.”