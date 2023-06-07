REGIONAL -- First responders, City Government and Law enforcement in the area are celebrating good news. Here are a few highlights from our region. If you would like to submit information for this segment, email us at news@kappkvew.com.
KITTITAS COUNTY
The Kittitas County Law and Justice Council will be offering mini grants to organizations and community programs that support the law and justice system.
Every year, around $25,000 is designated from the 1/10th of 1% law and justice sales tax for the grant program, which includes equipment materials, new programs and projects that support the goals of the Law and Justice Council and that benefit the public and law and justice community.
Applications must be postmarked or received by 5:00 p.m. on July 3, 2023. The final decision is subject to the approval of the Kittitas County Board of Commissioners.
YAKIMA
Pope Francis has officially named the Very Rev. Felipe Pulido, 53, a priest of the Yakima Diocese of Yakima, the auxiliary bishop of the Diocese of San Diego, California.
The tentative date for the consecration of the new bishops is September 28, 2023 in San Diego.
“Father Pulido is the first priest of the Yakima Diocese named to be a bishop since its founding in 1951,” said the Most Rev. Joseph J. Tyson, Bishop of Yakima. “We are all very proud of him.” Fr. Pulido has most recently served as pastor of Saint Joseph Parish in Kennewick, Wash., while serving for several years as Vicar for Clergy and Vicar for Vocations.
WALLA WALLA
The Walla Walla Police Department (WWPD) has implemented new 'AXON Body Worn Cameras' (BWC) for all of its commissioned officers.
WWPD said it has been working with City leaders to budget, fund and implement body worn cameras.
The new BWCs also have new 'Conducted Energy Devices' (TASER) that interact with the body cams and holster sensors.
If an officer draws a firearm or activates a TASER, the BWC will automatically activate and start recording.
Now that planning, developing and training are finished, officers began wearing the new cameras on June 5th.
RICHLAND
United States Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref announced today that three women, Laurel J. Holland, Frieda K. Zimmerman, and Allie S. Jensen, were sworn in as federal prosecutors for the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington.
All three women will represent the United States of America in criminal and civil cases prosecuted by the federal court. Holland and Zimmerman will serve as Assistant United States Attorneys (AUSAs), and Jensen will serve as a Special Assistant United States Attorney (SAUSA).
AUSA Holland is the first federal prosecutor appointed to serve fulltime in the newly staffed U.S. Attorney's Office in Richland, WA.
AUSA Zimmerman and SAUSA Jensen will serve out of the main office in Spokane.
After administering the oath of office, U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref stated, “Today, each of these incredible women affirmed their commitment to execute faithfully their duties to serve and defend the Constitution of the United States. Each brings a wealth of experience, talent, and a strong commitment to public service.” U.S. Attorney Waldref continued,” We know from experience that these three women are exceptional attorneys and prosecutors. They are dedicated to building safer and stronger communities for everyone in Eastern Washington.”
HERMISTON
Hermiston Mayor, Dave Drotzmann announced he will run for Oregon State Senate District 29.
Drotzmann said he will be focusing on government accountability for every dollar spent, which will help Oregonians with the current record-high inflation. He has plans to "stand firm" on his conservative principles of lower taxes, safer communities, gun rights, and the "right to life".
“As a business owner, mayor, and father, I’ve seen first-hand how policies and tax spending decisions in Salem too often overlook rural Oregonians,” Drotzmann said. “I will advocate for a common-sense state budget that keeps dollars in pockets of Oregonians by cutting back bloated and ineffective state programs, investing in the responsible use of our region’s natural resources to create family-wage jobs, and protecting the constitutional rights of every Oregonian.”