Gov. Inslee wants to spend $300 million to help homeless

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 02:28 PM PST

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 02:29 PM PST

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee wants to spend more than $300 million from the state's emergency budget reserve to add 2,100 shelter beds and provide other help to combat homelessness.

The Democrat on Wednesday unveiled his supplemental spending plan Wednesday to the state's current $52.4 billion two-year budget.

Inslee says Washington must do more to find housing for people who are homeless.

He says Washington has the fifth-highest per-capita rate of homelessness in the U.S. The state currently has about $2.5 billion in its emergency fund.

The Legislature convenes next month and will consider Inslee's proposal.

 

