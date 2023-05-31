GRANDVIEW, Wash. — The City of Grandview broke ground Wednesday on a $2 million project to construct a roundabout at the eastside entrance of the city at the intersection of Wine Country and McCready roads.
“We see this as something that's going to just keep the traffic flowing and also keep it pleasant for the people that come into our city,” Mayor Gloria Mendoza said.
Mendoza said the project not only addresses drivers’ occasionally lengthy wait times to make a turn and reduces the risk of serious injury collisions for motorists coming off of I-82, but is also the latest in a series of positive economic developments for the city.
In addition to building a roundabout, the project includes funding to extend the city’s water and sewer lines to 34 acres of undeveloped property on either side of the city’s eastside entrance.
Mendoza said they’ve previously had businesses interested in setting up shop at that property, but didn’t want to take on the expense of having to put in their own water and sewer lines. She said the hope is having the infrastructure in place will encourage new development in that area.
“We have had a lot of businesses knocking on our door,” Mendoza said.
Mendoza said over the past couple of years, the city’s been able to secure more than 1,300 lots for new homes and brought in more than 25 new small businesses. She said thanks to the city’s growth, they’re anticipating the population to rise from a little over 11,000 to more than 15,000 over the next few years.
Steffani Cooper, manager at the Valley Wide store across the street from the intersection where the roundabout is being put in, said they’re excited for the big change.
Cooper said it typically takes them up to five minutes to clear traffic enough to exit the store’s parking lot safely, especially with a recent increase in out-of-town customers stopping in to look around.
“With Grandview having more events in town, that is bringing more people in,” Cooper said. “So if we could get more businesses around here, that makes Grandview grow, which will make all of our businesses grow.”
Mendoza said if all goes to plan, they expect construction on the roundabout and additional infrastructure to be done within the next 100 days. She said any businesses interested in learning more about the available property can start contacting the city at any time.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Emily Goodell joined the KAPP/KVEW team in February 2019.
Emily was born in raised in Yakima, where she currently works as our Yakima Bureau Chief. She’s worked in nearly every journalism medium, but above all else, her passion is investigative reporting. At the Yakima Herald-Republic, Emily worked as a breaking news, city government and crime and courts reporter. She’s served as a city government and education reporter at the Ellensburg Daily Record, a freelance journalist for Yakima Valley Publishing and as Northwest Public Broadcasting’s Yakima Correspondent.
Emily completed a news reporting internship with Spokane Public Radio and an arts and culture reporting internship with The Inlander, an alternative urban weekly in Spokane, Wash.
She also covered censorship and freedom of the press issues facing student media across the nation at the Student Press Law Center in Washington, D.C. Emily graduated from Whitworth University in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism & Mass Communication.
In college, Emily worked with her colleagues and researchers at Florida International University on a collaborative project looking at the experiences of women working as professionals in the communication field. Throughout her high school and college career, Emily competed in speech and debate tournaments at the regional, state and national level.
Emily is an avid traveler. Within the U.S., she’s visited 16 states and the District of Columbia. Outside the country, she’s also been to Canada, the United Kingdom and South Africa. While in Durban, South Africa, Emily was more than 10,000 miles away from her hometown — about as far as you can get.