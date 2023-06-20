Sheriff Joe Kriete said the suspected shooter has been identified as James Kelly, 26. Kelly was also identified as a Joint Fire Support Specialist and was stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in western Washington.
Two people were shot and killed at the campground that is located outside the amphitheater as the Beyond Wonderland festival was going on. They have been identified as Brandy Escamilla, 29 and her fiancé, Josilyn Ruiz, 26 both of Seattle.
Andrew Cuadra, 31, of Eugene, Oregon and Lily Luksich, 20, of Mill Creek, Washington suffered serious injuries in the shooting and were taken to area hospitals. A private security officer who responded to the report of shots being fired was shot at, the sheriff confirmed. The bullet deflected off her eyeglasses, the sheriff said, and while she suffered cuts and bruises, she was not seriously injured.
The first calls for help came in just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday to report there were shots being fired inside the campground, Sheriff Kriete said. Several law enforcement officers, who were providing security services at the Gorge, responded to Campground H when they were notified about the shooting.
Kelly was shot by a member of law enforcement and was taken to the hospital. He arrived at the Grant County Jail Tuesday and is being held on suspicion of two counts of first degree murder, two counts first-degree assault and one count first-degree assault domestic violence.
In a statement, Lt. Col. Mike Burns with the US Army Special Operations Command said the command knows about the shooting and they will allow local investigators to do their job.
"First, the U.S. Army Special Operations Command extends our condolences to the victims and families of those affected by this act of violence. The command is aware of the allegations against Spc. James Kelly. We take all allegations seriously and are fully cooperating with the appropriate authorities. Spc. James Kelly is a Joint Fire Support Specialist (13F) assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Kelly joined the Army in 2021. The investigation is ongoing, we refer further questions to the appropriate civilian authorities."
-Lt. Col. Mike Burns, Director of Public Affairs, US Army Special Operations Command
At this time, what led up to the shooting has not yet been released. Sheriff Kriete said the North Central Washington Special Investigations Unit has taken over the investigation and no further information will come from Grant County at this time.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office, Moses Lake Police Department, Soap Lake Police Department, US Bureau of Land Management, the Quincy Police Department and the Royal City Police Department were all responders at the scene Saturday.
