Grant County coroner releases cause of death for 71-year-old tour bus driver
QUINCY, Wash. -- The Grant County Coroner's Office has released the cause of death for a 71-year-old tour bus driver who died after crashing into a disabled school bus on Friday morning.
Coroner Jim Morrison said an autopsy completed Monday found that Sidney Austin dies as a result of
"multiple extremity and pelvic fractures due to blunt force impact to the truck and extremities."
Austin was driving an Alpha Omega tour bus with 40 other people onboard when he struck a Quincy School District bus on White Trail Road near State Route 281 around 9 a.m. Friday. The school bus was carrying 26 children ages 5 to 15.
Austin was reportedly pinned to his seat and died at the scene. No one else was seriously hurt.
Just before the fatal crash, deputies said the school bus was rear-ended by a 19-year-old driver in an SUV while picking up a child for school. The school bus was unable to move after the initial crash and was struck by the tour bus a short time later.
Deputies say neither alcohol nor drugs appear to have contributed to the collision, but dense fog was a factor. All drivers were wearing their seat belts.
