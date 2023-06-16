Hansen Fire continuing to spread, surpassing 6,000 acres By: Morgan Huff Morgan Huff Author email Jun 16, 2023 Jun 16, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hansen Fire - June 13, 2023 KIONA, Wash. -- Hansen fire that ignited on Tuesday afternoon is 70% contained. The fire has spread to more than 6,200 acres. Several fire agencies continue to battle the blaze. Interagency Incident Management Team said one outbuilding has been destroyed. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Morgan Huff Author email Follow Morgan Huff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Yakima man identified in homicide investigation in Benton County Hansen Fire devastates Webber Canyon and Kiona Ellensburg animal rescue hosts fundraiser event Saturday to help save 'misfits' in need Shredding charges and embracing new beginnings in Mental Health Court Millions of galaxies captured to help create 3D map of the universe Latest News Hat Rock fire in Umatilla County 70% contained, more than 16,000 acres burned Hover fire in Benton County continues to smolder Hansen Fire continuing to spread, surpassing 6,000 acres Ruppert Road fire is 100% contained, firefighters stopped the spread of the flames Ellensburg offers sports camps, library program to keep kids active during summer break More News