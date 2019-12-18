News

Health district confirms flu-related death in Yakima County

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 02:43 PM PST

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 02:54 PM PST

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. -- The Yakima Health District confirmed Yakima County's first flu-related death of the season on Wednesday amid a statewide increase in cases of the flu over the past month. 

The person who died was a Yakima County resident with a preexisting medical condition. No other information was released about the patient.  

The health district said it's currently monitoring an increase in hospital visits and
school absences related to flu-like illness.

Dr. Teresa Everson, Health Officer for the YHD, would like to remind the public to "make sure your immunizations are up to date, which includes updated influenza vaccination every year."

She said one of the most important things someone can do to protect their health and the health of others is to get vaccinated according to the recommended immunization schedule.

"It is not too late for this year's vaccination," Everson said. 

Those who feel sick are encouraged to stay home to prevent spreading illness. 

