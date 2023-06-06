East Palestine, Ohio (CNN) — One Monday in early March, a team of 15 health specialists affiliated with the federal Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry began knocking on doors along Taggart Street in East Palestine, Ohio.

The investigators were trying to contact residents and ask about any health problems they had experienced since a 150-car train derailed here February 3, spilling more than a million pounds of hazardous chemicals into the soil, water and air.