(CNN) — It’s only June, but scientists in the US are already thinking about flu season. As always at this time of year, they’re keeping a close eye on Australia, which saw an early start to its flu season. Some parts of the country are seeing a spike in illness, and the highest number of cases are among children. Those flu patterns could be an indicator of what’s to come in the US.

In the US, flu activity is currently low, as it usually is this time of year. The Covid-19 pandemic made flu season a little less predictable, but people generally don’t start getting sick until around October, and doctors’ offices don’t get really busy until somewhere between December and February.