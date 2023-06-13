(CNN) — The bones of teens and young adults who lost significant weight after bariatric surgery were weaker than those of youth with similar levels of obesity who did not have surgery, a new study found.

But that doesn’t mean bariatric surgery should be avoided for youth with severe obesity, said lead study author Dr. Miriam Bredella, professor at Harvard Medical School and vice chair for faculty affairs and clinical operations of radiology at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.