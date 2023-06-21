(CNN) — Adults 60 and older will be eligible to get a shot that could protect them from respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, this fall if the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention follows the advice of its independent vaccine advisory committee.

The US Food and Drug Administration approved GlaxoSmithKline’s RSV vaccine for older adults in May, and Pfizer’s version was approved soon after. Also in May, the FDA’s independent advisory committee voted to recommend an RSV vaccine to protect newborns, but the agency is still considering it.