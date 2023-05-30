Cognitive decline accelerates after heart attack, study finds

 PixelsEffect/E+/Getty Images

(CNN) — Having a heart attack may put you at risk of accelerated cognitive decline in later years, above and beyond what is considered appropriate for the aging mind, according to a new study.

Everyone’s brain ages as the years pass, some more than others. What’s considered normal is typically quite subtle: Processing speed slows, the ability to pay attention declines, and it can be common to have trouble finding the right word. However, age-related cognitive decline is quite different from Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias and should not be confused with those, experts say.