(CNN) – I’ve been thinking a lot about aging lately. I’m turning 54 this year, so by all chronological measurements, I am middle-aged – the point when a person is, jokingly or not, considered “over the hill.” Yet that doesn’t fit my self-perception: If you were to ask me how old I feel, I would say mid-30s. I consider my 50s to be the best decade of my life so far.

The fact is, we all have this in common. No matter our location, culture, socioeconomic status or even political affiliation, we are all getting older, every minute of every day. And as my mom recently pointed out when I asked her about it, “aging is certainly better than the alternative.” So I have always been surprised there is such a societal stigma attached to it.