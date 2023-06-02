(CNN) — A drug used in people in the early stage of the most common kind of breast cancer – HR+/HER2- breast cancer – significantly reduced the risk of the cancer returning after treatment, according to a new study.

The US Food and Drug Administration approved the drug – ribociclib, marketed under the brand name Kisqali – in 2017 for people with cancer that has spread to other parts of the body, helping them live longer by slowing the disease’s growth and spread. The results of a late-stage trial in people with early-stage cancer were presented Friday at the American Society of Clinical Oncology conference in Chicago.