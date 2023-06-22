(CNN) — E-cigarette use is flaring up across the United States, according to a new study by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Monthly e-cigarette unit sales surged by 46.6% from January 2020 to December 2022—from 15.5 million to 22.7 million units, according to report published Thursday in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. During that time period, purchases of tobacco and mint-flavored e-cigarettes fell, but sales of the fruit- and candy-flavored e-cigarettes that appeal to youth shot up.