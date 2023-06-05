(CNN) — People who use estrogen-only pills during menopause were more likely to be diagnosed with high blood pressure than those using patches or creams, a new study found. However, doctors who treat menopause say estrogen-only pills are rarely prescribed for high-risk patients, and the overall benefits of hormone replacement therapy far outweigh the risks for many patients.

Hormone replacement therapy, or HRT, can be given as estrogen only, progesterone only or estrogen plus progesterone, to combat symptoms of menopause such as hot flashes, chills, night sweats, sleep problems, mood changes and vaginal dryness and pain during sex. Most of the time, the dual formation uses progestin, a synthetic version of progesterone.