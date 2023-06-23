Experts question decision to vent and burn toxic vinyl chloride from derailed tankers in East Palestine, Ohio

Residents of East Palestine, Ohio, have called for more clarity on the decision to vent and burn toxic vinyl chloride from derailed tanker cars.

 NTSBGov/Handout/Reuters

(CNN) — Experts called by the US National Transportation Safety Board, or NTSB, to testify about the February train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, said at a hearing Thursday that tank cars containing vinyl chloride were not undergoing a chemical reaction that would have caused them to explode – calling into question the decision of first responders to vent and burn the hazardous chemical inside.

In the aftermath of the derailment, residents of East Palestine have demanded an explanation for the decision to vent and burn toxic vinyl chloride from five derailed tanker cars, which sent a black cloud of smoke drifting ominously over the town and southeast into nearby Pennsylvania on Monday February 6, three days after the train initially derailed.