(CNN) — In a statement Wednesday, the Concussion in Sport Group, a panel of the world’s leading experts on concussion and head trauma, stopped short of definitively linking the brain disease CTE with repeated head trauma.

CTE, a brain disease diagnosed after death through autopsy, has gained notoriety for its prominence among former NFL players who have struggled with symptoms like dementia and suicide. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says “the research to date suggests that CTE is caused in part by repeated traumatic brain injuries, including concussions, and repeated hits to the head, called subconcussive head impacts.”