(CNN) — Advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration voted Thursday to endorse a monoclonal antibody therapy designed to protect infants and some young toddlers from RSV.

Members of the agency’s Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee voted 21-0 that the benefit-risk profile of nirsevimab was favorable in infants and 19-2 that it was favorable in children up to 24 months who are vulnerable to severe respiratory syncytial virus.