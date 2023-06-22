(CNN) — The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the first gene therapy to treat a rare and devastating muscle disease but limited the approval to kids ages 4 and 5 based on available evidence.

The drug, from biotech company Sarepta Therapeutics, will need to prove in an ongoing clinical trial that it improves physical function and mobility in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy in order to stay on the market, the FDA said Thursday. The therapy was approved under the accelerated approval pathway, which clears medicines for diseases where they’re urgently needed based on data suggesting they’re likely to confer clinical benefits.