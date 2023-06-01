FDA finalizes limit on how much arsenic can be in apple juice

Brian Ronholm, director of food policy for Consumer Reports, questions if the FDA limit on arsenic in apple juice is low enough.

 Yulia Naumenko/Moment RF/Getty Images

(CNN) — The US Food and Drug Administration has finalized guidance on the maximum amount of inorganic arsenic that can be in apple juice.

The announcement that came Thursday reconfirmed the level at 10 parts per billion that the agency first proposed in 2013. The goal of the guidance is to reduce the exposure of babies and young children to environmental contaminants through food, the FDA said.