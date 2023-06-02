FDA to allow imports of cancer drug from China amid ongoing shortage

Qilu Pharmaceutical's cisplatin will be temporarily imported into the US as a shortage of the drug continues.

 Su Bikun/VCG/Getty Images

(CNN) — The US Food and Drug Administration is working with Chinese drugmaker Qilu Pharmaceutical to import the cancer medication cisplatin to boost supply amid an ongoing shortage.

Canadian pharmaceutical company Apotex will distribute the injectable medication in 50-milligram vials on a temporary basis. It will be available for order by health care providers starting Tuesday.